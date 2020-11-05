Simon Wokorach
10 Solar Street Lights Vandalised in Gulu

5 Nov 2020, 08:13 Comments 185 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Local government Northern Report
Ring Road, one of the USMID roads founded project recently commissioned in Gulu City

In short
Morris Okello, the Gulu West Division Industrial Defense Secretary, says 8 street solar lights were vandalized on Salvatore Road and 2 on Alokulum Road.

 

