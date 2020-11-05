10 Solar Street Lights Vandalised in Gulu

In short
Morris Okello, the Gulu West Division Industrial Defense Secretary, says 8 street solar lights were vandalized on Salvatore Road and 2 on Alokulum Road.
10 Solar Street Lights Vandalised in Gulu5 Nov 2020, 08:13 Comments 185 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Local government Northern Report
