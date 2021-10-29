AfDB Predicts Economic Recovery in East Africa, Cautions on Public Debt

Dr Louis Kasekende MEFMI Executive Director there is need for strategies to manage public debt in 13 countries in Eastern Africa

In short

While the region did not go through a recession in 2020, borrowing for COVID-19 pandemic containment measures has significantly increased public debt in the 13 countries including Uganda.

Three of the 13 countries in the region are in debt distress and 5 countries are at high risk of external debt distress.