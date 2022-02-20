In short
Doctor Kirumira Mukasa, the Masaka District Production and Marketing Officer confirmed the outbreak of the disease but advised the farmers to regularly disinfect their pigsty and also restrict visitors and maintain high hygiene.
African Swine Fever Devastates Piggery Farms in Masaka
20 Feb 2022
