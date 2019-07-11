Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture packing the confiscated inputs in the store - Photo by Jesse Johnson James

In short

Deo Okello Latigo, an Agricultural Inspector, says the inputs were seized during an inspection in six Agro-Input shops including Mak-Kweri, Okado, Gang Pur, Pur Lonyo, Lapur Pe Tur, and Lute Agro-Input Investment, all in Gulu town.