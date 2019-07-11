Dominic Ochola
07:37

Agriculture Officials Confiscate Fake Agro-Inputs from Gulu Shops Top story

11 Jul 2019, 07:34 Comments 349 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Crime Science and technology Updates
Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture packing the confiscated inputs in the store - Photo by Jesse Johnson James

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture packing the confiscated inputs in the store - Photo by Jesse Johnson James

In short
Deo Okello Latigo, an Agricultural Inspector, says the inputs were seized during an inspection in six Agro-Input shops including Mak-Kweri, Okado, Gang Pur, Pur Lonyo, Lapur Pe Tur, and Lute Agro-Input Investment, all in Gulu town.

 

Tagged with: Fake Agro-Inputs fake, expired and products
Mentioned: Mak-Kweri, Okado, Gang Pur, Pur Lonyo, Lapur Pe Tur, and Lute Agro-Input Investment Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries - MAAIF Okado Farmers Limited Uganda People’s Defense Force – UPDF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.