Airport Officials No Longer Scanning QR Codes For COVID-19 Certificates-UCCA

Dr. James Eyul, the Director Kazuri Medical Services, which is supporting the Health Ministry at Airport asks travelers to abide by the guidelines or face the "wrath of the law." He says they had earlier on picked up a man for presenting a fake a COVID-19 test certificate.
Airport Officials No Longer Scanning QR Codes For COVID-19 Certificates-UCCA21 Oct 2020, 11:59 Comments 72 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Health Report
Some of the suspects who have been taken to Aviation Police Station at Entebbe Airport. By Lawrence Mushabe
