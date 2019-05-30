Anthony Kushaba
Anger as Kiosks Return to Mbarara Town Center

Bright Muhumuza, a businessman in Mbarara, says they are unhappy with the municipal leadership for failing to enforce the ban on the kiosks. He says that the authorities are either comprised or some of them own the kiosks.


All the kiosks had earlier on mid last year been done away with. But they have been slowly but steadily returning with some of them being position on the walkways, in front of shops and spaces meant for green belts

 

