Another Mass Eviction Looming for Kassanda Artisanal Miners

The group under Kitumbi Small Scale and Artisanal Miners’ Association has been given up to November 3, 2021, to voluntarily vacate the place or be forcefully evicted. They are operating in a mining area covering over 8.716 square kilometres which were licensed in 2002 to Kisita Mining Company.
Another Mass Eviction Looming for Kassanda Artisanal Miners9 Jul 2021, 06:19 Comments 74 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Report
