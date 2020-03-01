In short
Shortly after his enthronement, Dr. Kazimba says his service is a call to the Ministry of "Conversion of the Head, Conversion of the Heart and Conversion of the Hand" derived from the book of Jeremiah Chapter 17:9-10.
Archbishop Kazimba Lists Priority Areas Top story1 Mar 2020, 15:13 Comments 193 Views Religion Report
In short
Tagged with: Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu medical care
Mentioned: Anglican Church Apollo Kivebulaya Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Archbishop of the Church of the Province of Uganda Assistant Vicar Bishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo Bishop Tucker Theological Bishop of Mityana Diocese Book of Jeremiah Church of Uganda Conversion of the Head Dunstan Bukenya Financial Resources Holy Spirit Madudu Church of Uganda National Health Insurance Office of the Church of Uganda Rev. Canon Baddokwaya Samuel George Bogere Egesa Sheldon Mwesigwa Stanley Ntagali Stephen Kazimba Mugalu Uganda Martyrs Uganda Television
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.