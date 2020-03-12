In short
The Fourth Infantry Division spokesperson, Maj. Caesar Olweny confirmed to URN on Thursday afternoon the additional troop deployment in the district. He says the soldiers will help beef security within the district and ensure that what happened on their military installation never reoccurs.
Army Deploys Additional Soldiers in Zombo 12 Mar 2020 Zombo, Uganda
In short
