Attractive Earnings on Gov’t Securities Help Uganda Shilling Stay Stable - Expert

Uganda shilling has paired better against the dollar in the past few months. Graphic by Trading Economics

Eva Othieno Wanjiku, the Africa Strategist for Standard Chartered Bank, said they expected the Ugandan currency to lose more value in June last year as companies paid dividends to their shareholders abroad. It didn’t happen and instead, they saw a lot more money come into the economy supporting the local currency against the US Dollar and other major currencies.

 

