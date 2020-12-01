In short
On Monday, the sub-county chief, Anthony Wakoli Kutosi stormed Kanyanya’s palace in the company of residents and confiscated his property. Kutosi says they have kept the confiscated items at the sub-county headquarters and will hand them to Kanyanya when he shows up.
Babukusu Self-styled King Thrown Out of Palace
1 Dec 2020
Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda
