Andrew Nakhaboya
09:50

Babukusu Self-styled King Thrown Out of Palace Top story

1 Dec 2020, 09:47 Comments 253 Views Bududa, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Editorial
Some of the items recovered from Kanyanya's palace

In short
On Monday, the sub-county chief, Anthony Wakoli Kutosi stormed Kanyanya’s palace in the company of residents and confiscated his property. Kutosi says they have kept the confiscated items at the sub-county headquarters and will hand them to Kanyanya when he shows up.

 

