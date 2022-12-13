In short
Wilson Asiimwe, the Lake Katwe Sub County LC III chairperson, says that the government reduced the sub-county allocation from over Shillings 60 million to a modest Shillings 22 million this quarter forcing them to halt some of their planned activities.
Budget Cuts: Lower Local Gov'ts in Kasese Halt Planned Activities
A recent Kasese district council sitting, lower local government leaders say budget cuts have rendered them ineffective.
