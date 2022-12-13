Basaija Idd
Budget Cuts: Lower Local Gov'ts in Kasese Halt Planned Activities

A recent Kasese district council sitting, lower local government leaders say budget cuts have rendered them ineffective.

Wilson Asiimwe, the Lake Katwe Sub County LC III chairperson, says that the government reduced the sub-county allocation from over Shillings 60 million to a modest Shillings 22 million this quarter forcing them to halt some of their planned activities.

 

