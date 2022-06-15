Bunagana Clashes: Immigration, Clearing Services Shift to Chanika

In short
Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Hajji Shafique Ssekandi Ssengoba told URN that they decided to move the clearing services to the Uganda-Rwanda border of Chanika in consultation with higher government authorities.
Bunagana Clashes: Immigration, Clearing Services Shift to Chanika15 Jun 2022, 15:43 Comments 132 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
By Wednesday afternoon, only three trucks were still at Bunagana. Others had vacated (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
