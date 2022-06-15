Samuel Amanya
Bunagana Clashes: Immigration, Clearing Services Shift to Chanika

15 Jun 2022, 15:43
By Wednesday afternoon, only three trucks were still at Bunagana. Others had vacated (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Hajji Shafique Ssekandi Ssengoba told URN that they decided to move the clearing services to the Uganda-Rwanda border of Chanika in consultation with higher government authorities.

 

