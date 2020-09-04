Business Activities Improve For Second Month After Corona Effect

In short
Kenneth Kitungulu, the Head Global Markets at Stanbic Bank Uganda attributed the steady improvement to fewer restrictions on business activities throughout the country compared to previous months.
Business Activities Improve For Second Month After Corona Effect4 Sep 2020, 16:46 Comments 111 Views Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: business climate index
Mentioned: Manufacturer's Index STANBIC PMI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.