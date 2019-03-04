Business Dismal despite Increased Traffic at Mirama Hills Border

In short
Our reporter in the area says that cargo trucks entering Rwanda through Mirama Hills border have increased from an average of 40 to 250 trucks a day, according to Ali Kakande the Uganda Revenue Authority station head at Mirama hills.
Business Dismal despite Increased Traffic at Mirama Hills Border4 Mar 2019, 20:23 Comments 149 Views Business and finance Security Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Uganda-Rwanda border a business man
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.