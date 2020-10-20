In short
The trial magistrate, Stella Maris Amabalis couldn’t access the video conferencing room, which connects Buganda road court to Kitalya, Luzira and Kigo prisons where the accused persons are on remand because it was being used by other magistrates. The suspects can’t be allowed to appear in court physically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Busy Video Conferencing Room Delays NUP Supporters Bail Hearing 20 Oct 2020
Some of the Accused Persons who were found with attires with designs like those of the country's security forces. File Photo.
