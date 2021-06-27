Cattle Farmers in Bunyoro Struggling to Find Pasture, Water

In short
The few available dams that used to provide water for the animals have all dried up forcing farmers to trek long distances in search of water. According to the farmers, their animals have started dying due to a lack of pasture and water.
Cattle Farmers in Bunyoro Struggling to Find Pasture, Water27 Jun 2021, 12:24 Comments 78 Views Hoima, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Cattle being grazed in Buseruka sub county Hoima district.The dry spell that has hit Bunyoro sub region has caused acute shortage of pasture and water.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
Tagged with: cattle farmers drought water shortage
