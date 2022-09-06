In short
Leonard Ojok, the LC V chairperson of Agago, says that currently there are close to 700 women and children from Karamoja who are settled in his district. Ojok explains that the community is giving free accommodation and sharing food with them yet their husbands and brothers are killing innocent people in Agago cruelly.
Chairperson Wants Karamojong Migrants in Agago Returned to Their Homes
