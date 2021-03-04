CID Boss, Two Soldiers Arrested for Torturing Suspect in Custody

In short
Jacob Chepsikor, the Amolatar District Police Commander confirmed the incident, saying security is doing all that is required to ensure the law takes its course. He says they have entered a case of torture against the suspects at Amolatar CPS vide SD Ref. 38/02/03/2021.
CID Boss, Two Soldiers Arrested for Torturing Suspect in Custody4 Mar 2021, 07:55 Comments 232 Views Amolatar, Uganda Security Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.