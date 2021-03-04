Solomon Okabo
CID Boss, Two Soldiers Arrested for Torturing Suspect in Custody

4 Mar 2021, 07:55 Comments 232 Views Amolatar, Uganda Security Human rights Northern Updates
Hassan Kavire Alira, the Amolatar torture victim nursing injuries at Amolatar HCIV

Jacob Chepsikor, the Amolatar District Police Commander confirmed the incident, saying security is doing all that is required to ensure the law takes its course. He says they have entered a case of torture against the suspects at Amolatar CPS vide SD Ref. 38/02/03/2021.

 

