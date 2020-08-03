Kato Joseph
CID Dispatches 13 Detectives to Hunt for Poachers in Murchison

3 Aug 2020, 17:44 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CID general crimes desk commandant ACP Francis Olugu

In short
When contacted, ACP Olugu confirmed that he was in Murchison National Park particularly in Nwoya district for investigations related to poaching. However, Olugu declined to divulge details of cases being followed and number of suspects they are targeting.

 

