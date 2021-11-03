Michael Wambi
17:52

CNOOC Finally Grants FID to Uganda’s Oil Development

3 Nov 2021, 17:51 Comments 132 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa confirmed that she had recieved written communication from CNOOC confirming FID

In short
The FID gives a green light to the proposed construction of a $3.5 billion East African Crude oil pipeline (EACOP) and other infrastructure in the Lake Albert Region.

 

Tagged with: CNOOC Uganda Totalenergies Uganda cnooc uganda ltd final investment decsion uganda
Mentioned: CNOOC Limited Meinistry of Energy petrolueum authority in uganda

