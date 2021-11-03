CNOOC Finally Grants FID to Uganda’s Oil Development

In short
The FID gives a green light to the proposed construction of a $3.5 billion East African Crude oil pipeline (EACOP) and other infrastructure in the Lake Albert Region.
CNOOC Finally Grants FID to Uganda’s Oil Development3 Nov 2021, 17:51 Comments 132 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
Energy and Mineral Development Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa confirmed that she had recieved written communication from CNOOC confirming FID
