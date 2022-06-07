In short
Humanitarian aid agencies at the transit center, say that the huge influx of refugees has led to a shortage of accommodation shelter. Hillary Adomat, a Shelter Technical Officer for the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) which supports orphaned and vulnerable children in Central and Western Uganda, says that limited shelter has resulted in congestion during the time of sleeping.
Congolese Refugees: Nyakabande Transit Camp Grapples With Limited Shelter Top story7 Jun 2022, 10:44 Comments 294 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Security Updates
Refugees preparing meals at Nyakabande transit center in Kisoro District (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
