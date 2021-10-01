In short
Balinda accuses Byaruhanga and his executive of failing to monitor and supervise government projects in the district. Balinda argues that the failure to monitor government projects resulted in shoddy works on the construction of a lined pit latrine at Miduma Primary School, the renovation of Kihagani Primary School staff quarters, and boreholes in Kijunjubwa and Kimengo sub-counties that were never constructed.
Councilor Seeks to Oust Masindi District Chairman over Poor Service Delivery
