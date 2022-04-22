Court Imposes Sanctions on Lawyers Who Reject Service of Case Files

In short
To support their decision, the Justices have ordered the Registrar of the Court of Appeal to serve copies of this ruling onto the Attorney General of Uganda, the Director of the Law Development Centre, the President of the Uganda Law Society and the Secretary of the Law Council so that they can in turn disseminate it to their Advocates.
Court Imposes Sanctions on Lawyers Who Reject Service of Case Files22 Apr 2022, 23:31 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Electoral Commission Elizabeth Musoke, Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi and Monica Mugenyi James Kubeketererya. Lawyer Steven Kalali Waira James Majegere Kyawalabye Sitingo
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.