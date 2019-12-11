Kukunda Judith
07:18

Court Martial Remands 11 For Murdering Police Officer Top story

11 Dec 2019, 07:15 Comments 155 Views Court Misc Report
Chemonges murder Suspects appearing before the General Court Martial in Makindye

In short
Prosecution told court that while at Namwasi village along Mbale Nabumali Road in Mbale District on May 16th, 2019, the accused person with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Detective Sergeant, Fred Chemonges.

 

