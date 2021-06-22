Kukunda Judith
Court Martial Suspends Operations

22 Jun 2021, 20:18 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Interview
The Court Martial Chairperson Lt General Andrew Gutti

Lt Col. John Bizimana, the Registrar of the General Court-martial, says that unlike the past lockdown when they continued working, this time around they have started to halt their operations but will remain on standby in case any new matter comes up.

 

