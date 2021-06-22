Court Martial Suspends Operations

In short
Lt Col. John Bizimana, the Registrar of the General Court-martial, says that unlike the past lockdown when they continued working, this time around they have started to halt their operations but will remain on standby in case any new matter comes up.
Court Martial Suspends Operations22 Jun 2021, 20:18 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Interview
In short
Tagged with: Court Martial Lt Col John Bizimana Lt General Andrew Gutti
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.