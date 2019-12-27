Olive Nakatudde
18:33

Court Overturns Elections In New Municipalities Top story

27 Dec 2019, 18:22 Comments 328 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Report
Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa Swearing in this afternoon. Olive Nakatudde

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa Swearing in this afternoon. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The unanimous judgment by five Constitutional Court justices led by the Deputy Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny-Dollo stems from an application filed by the former Bufumbira East MP, Eddie Kwizera challenging the legality of a number of constituencies created after the 2016 general elections.

 

Tagged with: constitutional court mps lose seats

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.