In short
The unanimous judgment by five Constitutional Court justices led by the Deputy Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny-Dollo stems from an application filed by the former Bufumbira East MP, Eddie Kwizera challenging the legality of a number of constituencies created after the 2016 general elections.
Court Overturns Elections In New Municipalities Top story27 Dec 2019, 18:22 Comments 328 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Report
Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa Swearing in this afternoon. Login to license this image from 1$.
