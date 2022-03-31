In short
Through his lawyers from M/S Anguria and Co Advocates Kanyomozi accuses Mbabazi of failure to pay Shillings 26,983,452 over a period of four months for his rented office premises on Plot 29 in Nakasero, Kampala. He explains that in 2015 Mbabazi rented the office space for his 2015/2016 presidential campaigns dubbed "Go Forward."
Court Summons Ex-Premier Mbabazi Over Failure to Pay Rent
