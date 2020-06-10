Kimbowa Ivan
12:35

Covid19: Buikwe, Buvuma Limit Passenger Boats to Two Landing Sites

10 Jun 2020, 12:33 Comments 136 Views Buikwe, Uganda Business and finance Health Local government Report
Boats docked at Kiyindi landing site.

Boats docked at Kiyindi landing site.

In short
Buvuma Resident District Commissioner, Agnes Nabirye says RDCs from the affected districts agreed with the Health Ministry to introduce screening centers on landing sites outside Buvuma to prevent Covid-19 positive cases from entering there.

 

Tagged with: Buikwe, Buvuma Limit Landing Sites for Passenger Boats to Ease Screening Process The Buvuma Residential District Commissioner-RDC
Mentioned: Landing sites RDC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.