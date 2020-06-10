In short
Buvuma Resident District Commissioner, Agnes Nabirye says RDCs from the affected districts agreed with the Health Ministry to introduce screening centers on landing sites outside Buvuma to prevent Covid-19 positive cases from entering there.
Covid19: Buikwe, Buvuma Limit Passenger Boats to Two Landing Sites
