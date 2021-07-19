In short
Paul Ewoyu, the Aperikira sub-county LC III chairperson, says that the deceased made one alarm after the attack before the crocodile dragged him into the water. He says that some residents are forced into such risky fishing methods due to the biting hunger that has already hit several families resulting from the prolonged dry spell.
Crocodile Kills Another Teenager in Kaberamaido
