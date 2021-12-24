Christopher Kisekka
Daylight Candles as Churches Scale-Down Christmas Eve Services over COVID-19 Restrictions

24 Dec 2021, 12:04 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Updates
Children with candles during one of the Chrismas Eve services before the pandemic. World Vision Uganda

In short
Even with restrictions, the faithful will not miss the famous tradition as parishes, both Anglican and Catholic, are improvising to make sure that worshipers can still celebrate and have a jubilant celebration of the Nativity of Jesus Christ.

 

