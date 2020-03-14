District Land Offices Remain Idle as MZOs Takes up All Functions

In short
Robert Mbaziira, the Senior Land Management Officer Mukono District, points out that with the creating of MZOs most of their roles have been duplicated, adding that workers in district offices literally do despite the fact that they are paid.
District Land Offices Remain Idle as MZOs Takes up All Functions14 Mar 2020, 16:18 Comments 194 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Business and finance Report
Pictured is Mityana Ministerial Zonal Offices, such offices have been blamed to take –up functions of district land offices.
In short
Tagged with: cartographer district fee floor ground idle land ministry office position regional service staff stamp duty surveyor
Mentioned: Assistant Commissioner Bwanika Cao Chris Tembo Omoding District Land Board Land Act Land Information System Land Management Land Office Lwanga Bwanika MZO MZO staff MZOs Ministerial Zonal Offices-MZOs Ministry Of Lands Mukono District Robert Mbaziira Wakiso District Wakiso District Authorities Wakiso LCV Wakiso MZO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.