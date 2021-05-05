In short
Ivan Ruyonga, a health worker in one of the private facilities turned up around 3pm on Tuesday only to find the center closed. He claims that the Health ministry did not communicate effectively on the time frame for people to get their first dose.
Dozens Turned Away Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage At Entebbe Hospital Top story5 May 2021, 11:16 Comments 182 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Updates
A nurse guides Dr. Moses Muwanga, Director Entebbe Hospital as he reads the consent form before getting the jab. Photo by Joan Akello
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 vaccines
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.