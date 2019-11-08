In short
The driver of the truck registration number UAX 495m took off from the scene after his lorry hit and damaged nine cars and two motorcycles on Thursday morning. Eight people sustained serious injuries and one succumbed to death yesterday. Police identified the deceased as William Matovu, a bodaboda rider.
Driver of Kiwatule Accident Truck on the Run - Police
Mentioned: Uganda Police Force
