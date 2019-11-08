Stanley Ebele
Driver of Kiwatule Accident Truck on the Run - Police

8 Nov 2019
A local explaining to police officers about the accident at around Nalya, in Kampala.

In short
The driver of the truck registration number UAX 495m took off from the scene after his lorry hit and damaged nine cars and two motorcycles on Thursday morning. Eight people sustained serious injuries and one succumbed to death yesterday. Police identified the deceased as William Matovu, a bodaboda rider.

 

Tagged with: Naalya Accident, 2019 Son lorry hits several vehicles on Naalya Ntinda
