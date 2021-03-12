In short
In their petition, the lawyers who came to sue led by the East African Law Society President Bernard Oundo, also argue that despite the internet restoration, access to social media platform like Facebook remains restricted to date.
East African Law Society Sues Uganda Gov't Over Internet Shutdown12 Mar 2021, 19:13 Comments 191 Views Court Report
East African Law Society President Oundo (left) and Ugandan lawyer Steven Kalali at the East African Subregistry in Kampala.
