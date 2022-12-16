Brian Luwaga
19:40

East Buganda Muslim Leaders Caution Against Operating Illegal Learning Centers

16 Dec 2022, 19:35 Comments 48 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
Luwero Kadhi Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa and his Executive swearing in on friday at Kasana Mosque

Luwero Kadhi Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa and his Executive swearing in on friday at Kasana Mosque

In short
Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa, the Luwero District Kadhi says that investigations made by his office indicate that the operators of the center disregarded advice of the County Sheikh and Imam to register the center with either district or the Ministry of Education.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.