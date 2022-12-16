East Buganda Muslim Leaders Caution Against Operating Illegal Learning Centers

In short
Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa, the Luwero District Kadhi says that investigations made by his office indicate that the operators of the center disregarded advice of the County Sheikh and Imam to register the center with either district or the Ministry of Education.
East Buganda Muslim Leaders Caution Against Operating Illegal Learning Centers16 Dec 2022
In short
