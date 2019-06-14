In short
The temporary structure has a total of 12 rooms, eight of isolating units for confirmed cases while four are shelters for suspected cases. It also has a screening section and an area where bodies would be kept in the event of any deaths. The facility also has ready burial equipment and the kits for the health workers
Ebola Isolation Centre Set Up at Mbarara Hospital
14 Jun 2019
