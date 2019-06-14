Anthony Kushaba
Ebola Isolation Centre Set Up at Mbarara Hospital

14 Jun 2019, 15:00 Comments 145 Views Misc Updates
The temporary structure has a total of 12 rooms, eight of isolating units for confirmed cases while four are shelters for suspected cases. It also has a screening section and an area where bodies would be kept in the event of any deaths. The facility also has ready burial equipment and the kits for the health workers

 

