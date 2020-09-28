Kukunda Judith
18:34

Electoral Commission of Forging Lawyer's Signature To Disenfranchise Prisoners

28 Sep 2020, 18:31 Comments 113 Views Court Updates
Electoral Commission Lawyer Hamidu Lugoloobi together with Lawyer Steven Kalali. File photo

In short
Kalali, bitter that his signature was forged to mislead court that he had reached agreement with the EC, now wants court to set aside the contentious order such that prisoners can go ahead and vote in 2021 general elections

 

