Deo Atuhaire, the Executive Director Uganda Citizens Alliance, a Non-governmental organization based in Bushenyi says it is unfortunate that Kitagata town council officials are part of those destroying the wetland.
The wetlands are the lifeline of the people in the area and the source of Ngaro Mwenda stream who serves hundreds of people with water for domestic use and feeding their animals.
Encroachers Target Sheema’s Biggest Wetlands28 Jun 2019, 11:02 Comments 129 Views Environment Updates
