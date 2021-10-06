In short
Uganda has copper, cobalt, tungsten, beryllium, columbite, tantalite, gold, lead and zinc, lithium, tin, and iron. Some of these minerals have been listed globally as critical in the energy transition.
Energy Transition Opens Potential Demand For Uganda Minerals
6 Oct 2021
