Entebbe Airport: Increased Passenger Numbers Recorded in August

In short
Mujjuzi however says levying each departing passenger 10 US Dollars, as approved by parliament to boost aviation revenue, and mandatory testing for all arriving passengers could discourage non-essential travel. The government is expected to pronounce itself on both proposed measures and whether or not they will be implemented at the airport.
Entebbe Airport: Increased Passenger Numbers Recorded in August13 Sep 2021, 20:21 Comments 68 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Health Tourism Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.