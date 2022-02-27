Joan Akello
Entebbe's Chadwick Namate School Needs UGX 290m for Renovations

One of the classroom blocks with broken tiles. Photo by Joan Akello

The school's staff quarters and classrooms were badly hit by strong winds and a storm, that was preceded by a 5-hour downpour on February 17. The storm blew off the roofs of three staff houses and two classrooms at the school.

 

