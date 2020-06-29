In short
The ministry of Tourism has negotiated a 6m Euro (25.2 billion) stimulus package from the EU towards the tourism private sector for post lock down operations.
EU Gives Ministry UGX 25Bn for Tourism Industry Reopening
Tagged with: EU grant Tourism hotel industry lockdown standard operating procedure
Mentioned: Minsitry of Tourism Uganda Tourism board
