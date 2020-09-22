Kabanza Ronald
Excitement as Matanda Health Centre is Elevated

22 Sep 2020, 10:46 Comments 119 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda Health Local government Editorial

Dr. Stephen Sebudde, the Kanungu District Health Officer, says the elevation of the health center will improve health service delivery to the community of Kihihi and her neighbours. He says the upgrade of the health centre will help reduce maternal deaths in the area since more health workers will be posted to the facility to boost health service delivery.

 

