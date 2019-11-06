Experts Blame Unhealthy Competition as Schools Resort to Night Prep for Day Scholars

In short
Henry Semakula who heads the Health/HIV unit in the Ministry said the revised guidelines that will soon be ousted have set official school time at 3pm to tackle the growing concerns of among others sleep deprivation among school going children, over loading their brains and not allowing them time for physical activities that are vital for their development.
Experts Blame Unhealthy Competition as Schools Resort to Night Prep for Day Scholars6 Nov 2019, 13:08 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: changing set school time
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.