Farmers Protest Proposed Merging of UCDA Over Efficiency

David Hampson Obua, the Government Chip Whip (Right) receieving an acolade as the Coffee Ambassador for Northern Uganda. Masaka Farmers Challenged Government against marger of Uganda Coffee Development Authority

In short

In their joint statement presented at the 08th commemoration of the International Coffee Day held in Buwunga sub-county, Masaka district on Wednesday, the farmers observed that the authority plays a very vital role in the coffee development chain, arguing that it is illogical to strip it of its semi-autonomous nature at this time.