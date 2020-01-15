In short
The Prosecution led by Beatrice Alok Odongo, the Luweero Resident State Attorney told the court that during August 2016, Minani unlawfully performed sexual acts with his daughter, then aged 12, despite being her biological father.
Father Jailed 13-Years for Defiling, Impregnating Own Daughter
Tagged with: aggravated defilement contrary to penal code act
Mentioned: Luweero High Court
