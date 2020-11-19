Dominic Ochola
FDC’s Amuriat Promises to Fix Impassible Feeder Roads in Acholi

Some of the road users struggling to get past mud along Patiko feeder road in Gulu District

According to Amuriat, for past 10 days of the campaign trail, his entourage has suffered and severally gotten stuck in the mud due to the appalling state of roads in the countryside due to poor maintenance by the ruling National Resistance Movement government compounded by heavy rains.

 

