Fear as Deputy IGP Prepares to Release Names of Corrupt Police Officers

In short
In 2014, PSU received 2639 complaints, 2547 complaints were lodged in 2015, PSU registered 2660 complaints in 2016, PSU received 2271 complaints in 2017, the 2018 complaints stood at 2383 while PSU recorded 2174 complaints in the year 2019.
Fear as Deputy IGP Prepares to Release Names of Corrupt Police Officers16 Apr 2021, 14:02 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Professional Standards Unit. Deputy IG
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.