FIBA Zone V Afrobasket Women Qualifiers Attracts Five Countries

12 Feb 2023, 14:47 Kampala, Uganda
Uganda National team in training

In short
Hudson Segamwenge, the Vice President in charge of Administration at the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association- FUBA told URN that although they anticipated more than 10 teams from FIBA Zone V to compete in the tournament, they have only received confirmation from four, two days to the tournament.

 

